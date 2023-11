Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Samara Cruz finished with 13 kills and Isabella Hadaller added 12 as the Hawaii Hilo volleyball team beat Academy of Art 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 on Thursday at Vulcan Gym.

Emerson Reinke recorded 38 assists, and Madelyn Blandford and Kamryn Childs each had three aces for the Vulcans (12-14, 9-9 PacWest).

Maya McClellan had 15 kills for the Urban Knights (4-20, 3-14).