No. 1 Kamehameha makes it an all-ILH state final

The Kamehameha Warriors are hungrier than ever.

After missing the state tournament last year for the first time in 20 seasons, the Warriors have been in stealth mode all year. Kamehameha swept MIL champion Baldwin 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 on Thursday night to set up an all-ILH Division I final.

ILH champion Kamehameha (29-4) will battle Punahou for the crown Friday, 7 p.m., at BYU-Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center.

“They’re really well coached. They’re hungry. We’re excited about our opportunity,” Kamehameha coach Chris Blake said. “We weren’t there last year, but getting our team to click together, making sure that we’re locked in for tomorrow. We’ll see where it goes.”

Senior Arianna Arquette led the way with 13 kills, three aces and three blocks. Setter Emma Lilo balanced the floor with precision, finishing with 32 assists, two kills and one block. Opposite Kalaweloilehua Chock tallied seven kills, while Tia Kapihe and Alohalani Chun chipped in four kills apiece.

“Baldwin is really well coached. They play a lot of volleyball together. They have a lot of volleyball IQ, not a lot of quit. I’m very proud of our girls, how they faced adversity and were able to come through with a three-set sweep,” Blake said. “They gave us some different looks than we’re used to. A lot of physical arms out there. Really good setter. It took a little while to adjust, but we found a way to grind it out when we needed to.”

Baldwin made it tough for Kamehameha, using its athleticism, length and skills to push the Warriors. Nadia Hassen had 10 kills while setter Lilinoe Paschoal supplied 22 assists, 10 kills and one ace for the Bears. Amanda Naipo tallied seven kills, while Kuuleimokihana Manaois chipped in three kills, two aces and one block.

Imani-Maile Hargis had three kills and four blocks.

“Kamehameha is a darn good team. That’s a tough draw whenever you get Kapalama. Chris is so good, those girls are so seasoned. They play in the ILH all year and they battle all year long. I’m very proud of the way our girls showed up and put up a fight,” Baldwin coach Al Paschoal said. “Twenty (points) is that threshold. You hit 20, you can’t be making mistakes. It’s the experience of playing at that level and I think we’re getting there.”

In a matchup of two young league champions, Baldwin (17-8) will play Kamehameha-Hawaii for third place at 3 p.m., also at BYU-Hawaii.

Kamehameha led the opening set and had all systems go until Baldwin’s block became a problem. #11 had two of the Bear’s four blocks, and after Manaois roofed Chock, the game was tied at 21.

Blake called time out and Kamehameha returned with simplicity. Lilo fed Kapihe for a kill at the middle, and after a double touch by Paschoal, Baldwin’s setter, the Warriors were ahead 23-21.

Arquette closed out the opening set with two kills.

Kamehameha’s serve game titled the second set, leading to three blocks — two by Arquette, one by Chun — and a 16-11 lead.

It was a rough go for Baldwin outside hitter Linnea Kahoohanohano. She had four kills in five swings in the first set, but had zero kills and two hitting errors in five swings against double blocks as the Bears fell behind by five points.

Baldwin got no closer than three points as Kamehameha opened a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Bears, with just two seniors on the roster, stayed in game three with relentless defense. They led 5-2, but the heavy hitting of Goldstein and Arquette was unstoppable. Kills by Goldstein and Arquette broke an 11-all tie.

Five service errors by Baldwin were a gift to the ILH champions, who got an ace from Arquette for a 17-14 lead. Baldwin rallied to tie it at 19, but the Warriors got a dump kill from Lilo, a roof by Kapihe and a kill by Kaleinani Watson for a 22-19 lead.

Especially in the third set, Arquette was a difference maker with five cannonball kills and two aces.

Blake has led the Warriors to 11 state titles. Kamehameha’s first title run was under Kuuipo Lum in 1969, ‘70, ‘77, ‘82 and ‘83.

The next run was under Dan Kitashima in ‘91, ‘92, ‘94, ‘95, ‘97, ‘98 and ‘99,

Then came Blake with titles in ‘05, ‘06, ‘07, ‘08, ‘09, ‘10, ‘13, ‘15, ‘17, ‘19 and ‘21.

Punahou has nine state titles. The first was under coach Mary Perry in 1973. Peter Balding guided the Buffanblu to a title in ‘93, followed by Diana McKibbin’s title teams in ‘06 and ‘00. Scott Rigg led Punahou to the crown in ‘03, followed by Randy Nako in ‘04. Balding returned to lead Punahou to titles in ‘11 and ‘12.