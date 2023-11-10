comscore No. 1 Kamehameha makes it an all-ILH state final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No. 1 Kamehameha makes it an all-ILH state final

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Kamehameha Warriors are hungrier than ever. Read more

Previous Story
Prep student-athletes put pen to paper on letter of intent signing day
Next Story
Scoreboard – November 10, 2023

Scroll Up