Scoreboard – November 10, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

College women: PacWest/GNAC

Challenge, Montana State Billings vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Evergreen State vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. at McCabe gym.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II State Championships: first round, Kaimuki vs. Pac-Five, 4 p.m.; Kamehameha-

Hawaii vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. Games at Roosevelt.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Dominican vs.

Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe gym.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls

Division I Tournament: Fifth place, Moanalua vs. Mililani, 11 a.m. Third place,

Baldwin vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2 p.m. Final, Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Matches at the Cannon Activities Center.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls

Division II Tournament: Fifth place,

Hawaii Prep vs. Seabury Hall, 12:30 p.m. Third place, Damien vs. Mid-Pacific/Hawaii Baptist loser, 3:30 p.m. Final, University vs. Mid-Pacific/Hawaii Baptist winner, 5 p.m. Matches at the Cannon Activities Center.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Montana State Billings vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: PacWest/GNAC

Challenge, Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: Air Force vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA

Division I State Championships:

first round, Farrington vs. Damien, 7 p.m.

at Kaiser; Kapaa at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m. at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest

At Vulcan Gym

Wednesday

Hawaii Hilo def. Dominican 25-7, 25-21, 25-21. Kill leaders—Hilo: Samara Cruz 12. Dom: Jasmine Heyward 10. Assist leaders—Hilo: Emerson Reinke 25. Dom: Christina Muller 13. Dig leaders—Hilo: Cruz 8, Tani Hoke 8. Dom: Miekayla Surnip 11.