Letter: Cat lovers should bond with cats to trap, neuter

In order to reduce the general population of feral cats on the island, people can socialize them by creating a bond then trap them to get fixed. Read more

Cat lovers should be encouraged to volunteer for programs. If there are a lot of feral cats in your neighborhood, then grow a bond and trap them. The Hawaii Humane Society fixes roaming animals for free. They also accept volunteers to support staff while taking care of animals, foster care and community service.

At Lucky Paws Foundation, volunteers can trap, foster, clean up or organize. If the cats are socialized, they can find new homes from fosters like at Popoki + Tea Cat Cafe.

The feral cat population will go down to a reasonable amount if we follow these steps. If you can, please consider donating time, support or money to help reduce the feral cat population.

Morgan Green

Wahiawa (Hawaii Technology Academy student)

