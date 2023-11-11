Fire debris removal from Maui private properties begins
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:09 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS
Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked in Kula on Thursday and said they had gained right-of-entry permits to clear debris at 14 homes in the area.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree