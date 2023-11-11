comscore Fire debris removal from Maui private properties begins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fire debris removal from Maui private properties begins

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:09 a.m.
The operation began at a property in Kula, and two other property owners were given 72-hour notices, according to Corps officials. Read more

