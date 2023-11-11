Lahaina Strong group to stay at Kaanapali Beach until housing demands met
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:09 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahaina Strong, a grassroots organization advocating for residents displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfires, held a demonstration and news conference Friday at Kaanapali Beach on Maui. At top, Pa‘ele Kiakona spoke during the event.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jairus Albiller, 14, left, and Walter Sunio, 13, joined Jace Mangaoang, 14, on the beach during the event.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahaina Strong, a grassroots organization advocating for residents displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfires, held a demonstration and news conference Friday at Kaanapali Beach on Maui. Above, Kai Nishiki raised her fist in support.