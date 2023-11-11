Punchbowl, battleship events among Veterans Day commemorations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Events and ceremonies in observance of Veterans Day will be held across Oahu today. Read more

Events and ceremonies in observance of Veterans Day will be held across Oahu today.

The Oahu Veterans Council will sponsor a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The ceremony will include wreath-laying, a cannon salute and a missing-man flyover by the Hawaii Air National Guard and the United States Air Force. Gov. Josh Green and U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief David Isom will speak, and the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Band and the Mauka Warriors will perform.

Parking is limited at Punchbowl, so attendees should carpool or take the shuttle bus leaving Oahu Veterans Center at 8 a.m. Public Utility Commission vans and buses will not be allowed on the property until 12 p.m.

A sunset ceremony will be held at at 4:30 p.m. today at the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor. The event will honor the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal during World War II, and will serve as the culmination of worldwide Veterans Day observances. The ceremony will begin with a parade of flags and will include speeches from Col. Matthew Brannen and U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, a rifle salute and performances by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band.

Military attendees are asked to wear summer whites or the service equivalent attire, and civilian attendees are asked to dress in aloha attire. A complimentary shuttle serv­ice from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center is available for guests without access to Ford Island. Bags are not allowed on the shuttle.

The Wahiawa Lions Club will hold its 77th Veterans Day Parade today starting at 10 a.m. at Wahiawa District Park. After the parade, a festival will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kaala Elementary School to raise funds for the Maui Strong Fund. The festival will include concession stands, a craft fair and musical performances.

A ceremony will also be held at 11 a.m. today at the Waikiki Natatorium by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8616. This year’s event will feature the Australian commodore as guest speaker, along with military guests from South Korea, New Zealand and Australia.