Mid-Pacific outlasts University for its first state volleyball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mid-Pacific outlasts University for its first state volleyball title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Mid-Pacific’s Payton Smith put back a shot on Friday night.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Mid-Pacific’s Eva Hand and Payton Smith teamed up on a block on Friday night.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Mid-Pacific celebrated its first volleyball championship on Friday night.

Payton Smith had 20 kills and Brooke Eglinton tallied 19 more as the Owls outlasted University 17-25, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12 on Friday night in the final of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball Division II State Championships. Read more

