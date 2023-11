Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 25

6:40 p.m. today

Bang-ji sees Dae-geun at the banquet, but tries to stay calm. Jung Do-jeon realizes Yi Seong-gye’s life is in danger at the banquet. Dae-geun boasts about his escapade with Yeon-hee at the table. Unable to control his anger, Moo-hyool attacks Dae-geun.

Episode 26

7:50 p.m. today

A man jumps out from a pile of corpses and attacks Yi Seong-gye. But the assassin kills himself before Yi Seong-gye could find out who sent him.

“Escape of the Seven”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Monday

Prosecution has announced the death of Chairman Bang after he fell from a bridge and Lee Whee So is sentenced to death. However, Chairman Bang faked his own death to switch places with Whee So.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Fast forward to 2023, a wild party on Jeju Island leads to the death of Joo Young Joo and the participants conspire to dispose of his body on a deserted island. A guide who comes to rescue the group leads them to the shore where a seven-­person boat awaits them.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 113-114

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Kyung-su reveals his condition to Jung-hoon and asks him to take care of Young-shin. Jung-hoon informs Wan-su and he breaks down in tears. He tells Young-shin the truth about Kyung-su’s cancer. In tears, Young-shin prepares to move back into Kyung-su’s home. Jong-kwon tells Sook-jung about Kyung-su.

Episodes 115-116

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Young-shin makes a couple’s ring and gives it to Kyung-su. Kyung-su promises to wear the ring but tells her she must do her best to forget him and live her life to the fullest.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 91

7:50 p.m. Friday

As Houyan faces a decline due to Murong Xi’s tyranny, Feng Ba implores Ko Un to become the new emperor. Ko Un agrees and incites a rebellion against Murong Xi. Houyan and Beiwei once again form an alliance and their joint forces go to Yuju.

Episode 92 (finale)

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Damdeok is informed that Cheongun soldiers have been annihilated by Beiwei forces and orders Hwang Hoe to retake Yuju. Damdeok eventually goes on to take the Houyan capital and manages to retake Yuju as well. The Houyan command flees to the mountains, but Damdeok is waiting for them along the escape route.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.