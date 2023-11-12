Now Read This: ‘Hot Dog,’ ‘Evergreen,’ ‘This Golden State’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended for young readers by the Hawaii State Library:

“Hot Dog”

By Doug Salati

This playful picture book, which won the 2023 Caldecott Award, features a pup who has had it with the heat and noise of the city. Join him and his owner as they escape to find some calm with sand, sea and fresh air at the beach. Ages 3-8

“Pluto!: Not a Planet? Not a Problem!”

By Stacy McAnulty

Meet Pluto, the dwarf planet. Although it is not the biggest or fastest planet to revolve around the sun, it has a unique story to tell. It’s Pluto’s turn to take the spotlight and properly re-introduce itself. Ages 4-7

“Evergreen”

By Matthew Cordell

Evergreen the squirrel is afraid of many things: thunder, hawks and the dark paths of Buckthorn Forest. When her mother tasks ­Evergreen with delivering soup to their sick Granny Oak, the little squirrel must face her fears and make the journey. Ages 4-8

“The Superteacher Project”

By Gordon Korman

Oliver and Nathan are ­determined to get to the bottom of their new homeroom teacher’s fishy behavior. They soon discover Mr. Aidact is actually an AI robot from a secret experimental program. Ages 8-12

“This Golden State”

By Marit Weisenberg

Seventeen-year-old Poppy decides to take a home DNA test. The results unravel her parents’ identities and their decades of careful work to keep their family anonymous, allowing the past to come dangerously close to catching up to them. Ages 13 and up