comscore Now Read This: ‘Hot Dog,’ ‘Evergreen,’ ‘This Golden State’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Features

Now Read This: ‘Hot Dog,’ ‘Evergreen,’ ‘This Golden State’

  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO “This Golden State” by Marit Weisenberg

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “This Golden State” by Marit Weisenberg

  • COURTESY PHOTO “Superteacher Project” by Gordon Korman

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “Superteacher Project” by Gordon Korman

  • COURTESY PHOTO “Evergreen” by Matthew Cordell

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “Evergreen” by Matthew Cordell

  • COURTESY PHOTO “Pluto! Not a Planet? Not a Problem!” by Stacy McAnulty

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “Pluto! Not a Planet? Not a Problem!” by Stacy McAnulty

  • COURTESY PHOTO “Hot Dog” by Doug Salati

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “Hot Dog” by Doug Salati

Books recommended for young readers by the Hawaii State Library: Read more

Previous Story
Enter the Star-Advertiser Keiki Kalikimaka Ornament Contest

Scroll Up