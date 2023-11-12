comscore Adventist Health opens 2 new clinics in Kailua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Adventist Health opens 2 new clinics in Kailua

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.
    Adventist Health Castle celebrated the grand opening of two new clinics in Kailua, including the General Surgery and Oncology Clinic, and Primary Care Clinic.

Adventist Health Castle has opened two new clinics in Kailua, expanding its health care offerings for patients on the windward side. Read more

