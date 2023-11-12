Adventist Health opens 2 new clinics in Kailua

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Adventist Health Castle has opened two new clinics in Kailua, expanding its health care offerings for patients on the windward side.

The health system’s General Surgery and Oncology Clinic opened Oct. 23 with seven providers. The Primary Care Clinic opened to patients Nov. 6, staffed with six providers.

“By expanding our footprint, we can serve more patients when and where they need it most,” said Ryan Ashlock, president and CEO of Adventist Health Castle, in a statement. “Both clinics have dedicated, expert teams who are eager to help patients with their health and well-being priorities.”

With the addition of these two new clinics, Adventist Health Castle now offers a total of 14 primary and speciality care clinics on Oahu.

Patients can visit in person at:

>> General Surgery and Oncology Clinic, ​642 Ulukahiki St., Suite 300, Kailua. Call 808-263-5009 for general surgery and 808-263-5022 for oncology.

>> Primary Care Clinic, ​30 Aulike St., Suite 300, Kailua. Call 808-263-5015.

To learn more, visit adventisthealth.org/castle.