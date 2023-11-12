Good Samaritans abound in Maui fire relief work

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Volunteer Beck Brewer of Ashville, N.C., makes banana pudding in the kitchen at the Samaritan’s Purse camp.
A directional signpost with distances to places. Volunteers have come to Maui from across the country and as far away as Australia.
Office coordinator Tammi Partida talked on the phone inside the operations office at the camp.
Samaritan’s Purse program manager Tony Williamson points out messages left by volunteers on a bench made out of surfboards at the Kapalua camp. The camp runs off the grid on a field, helping free up valuable resources for displaced Lahaina wildfire victims.
Volunteer Scott Weber of El Dorado Hills, Calif., arrived at the Samaritan’s Purse camp earlier this month in Kapalua. The nonprofit has a rotating group of volunteers helping survivors mainly with returning to their burned homes to find personal effects.