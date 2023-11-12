comscore Good Samaritans abound in Maui fire relief work | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Good Samaritans abound in Maui fire relief work

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteer Beck Brewer of Ashville, N.C., makes banana pudding in the kitchen at the Samaritan’s Purse camp.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A directional signpost with distances to places. Volunteers have come to Maui from across the country and as far away as Australia.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Office coordinator Tammi Partida talked on the phone inside the operations office at the camp.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Samaritan’s Purse program manager Tony Williamson points out messages left by volunteers on a bench made out of surfboards at the Kapalua camp. The camp runs off the grid on a field, helping free up valuable resources for displaced Lahaina wildfire victims.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteer Scott Weber of El Dorado Hills, Calif., arrived at the Samaritan’s Purse camp earlier this month in Kapalua. The nonprofit has a rotating group of volunteers helping survivors mainly with returning to their burned homes to find personal effects.

Work by the faith-based nonprofit humanitarian organization currently involves assisting fire survivors visiting remains of lost homes, and in the future may include helping some of the same people rebuild what they lost. Read more

