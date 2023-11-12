comscore Hawaii playing a central part in the ‘Pacific Century’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaii playing a central part in the ‘Pacific Century’

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • POOL VIA AP U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong reach out for a fist bump with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at the end of a joint press availability following their meeting in Honolulu on Feb. 12, 2022.

    POOL VIA AP

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong reach out for a fist bump with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at the end of a joint press availability following their meeting in Honolulu on Feb. 12, 2022.

  • MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS American and Marshallese officials signed a new 20-year agreement to renew the economic provisions of the Compact of Free Association on Oct. 16 at the East-West Center.

    MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS

    American and Marshallese officials signed a new 20-year agreement to renew the economic provisions of the Compact of Free Association on Oct. 16 at the East-West Center.

Oahu is the nerve center for U.S. military operations in the region and money has flooded in for defense contracts as training operations have ramped up in the islands. But it’s not just bombs and bullets. Read more

Previous Story
Loss of Lahaina may reshape tourism
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 25-29, 2023

Scroll Up