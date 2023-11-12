comscore Hokule‘a to sail alongside Star of India in last U.S. stop | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hokule‘a to sail alongside Star of India in last U.S. stop

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • COURTESY MARK ALBERTAZZI The Hokule‘a’s Moananuiakea Voyage has been shortened because of the Maui wildfires and unprecedented weather conditions. “Moananuiakea is not going to be paused,” said Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO and master navigator Nainoa Thompson. “It’s going to be basically focused back at home as we pay attention and pay respect to nature and wait for her to cool down.”

    COURTESY MARK ALBERTAZZI

The Hokule‘a arrived Tuesday night in San Diego, which will be its final stop in the United States leg of the Moananuiakea Voyage, according to a Polynesian Voyaging Society news release. Read more

