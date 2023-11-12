comscore Kokua Line: Can feral cats be fixed for free? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can feral cats be fixed for free?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

Question: I agree wholeheartedly with the reader who said feral cats cause more trouble than feral chickens. Our neighbor feeds these cats, litter after litter after litter. Read more

Previous Story
City reopens skeet, trap ranges at Koko Head Shooting Complex
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 25-29, 2023

Scroll Up