Hawaii News

Maui wildfire relief fund receives over 1,000 applications

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  A memorial with crosses were adorned with lei, flags and photos at the intersection of Lahainaluna Road and the bypass highway on Wednesday.

    A memorial with crosses were adorned with lei, flags and photos at the intersection of Lahainaluna Road and the bypass highway on Wednesday.

Nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity has received over 1,000 applications for its Maui Relief TANF program, the organization said in a news release Thursday. Read more

