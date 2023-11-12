comscore David Shapiro: Filling Hawaii Legislature is all about connections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Filling Hawaii Legislature is all about connections

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

To understand why it’s so hard to change things for the better in Hawaii, just look at the list of nominees the Maui Democratic Party sent Gov. Josh Green to fill the state Senate seat vacated by Gil Keith-Agaran. Read more

Previous Story
City reopens skeet, trap ranges at Koko Head Shooting Complex
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 25-29, 2023

Scroll Up