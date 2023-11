Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahala Kaapuni had a team-high 11 kills, leading the 15th-ranked Chaminade women’s volleyball team to a straight-sets victory over Academy of Art on Saturday at McCabe Gym. Read more

Mahala Kaapuni had a team-high 11 kills, leading the 15th-ranked Chaminade women’s volleyball team to a straight-sets victory over Academy of Art on Saturday at McCabe Gym.

The Silverswords (28-3, 16-3 PacWest) also got 10 kills from Ajack Malual in the 25-18, 25-15, 24-17 win. Chaminade held the Urban Knights (4-21, 3-15) to a minus-.052 hitting percentage for the match.

With the win, Chaminade broke the program single-season record for wins. But Point Loma defeated Westmont later in the day, clinching the PacWest regular-season championship and ending the Silverswords’ two-year reign.

Silverswords end tourney with win

Jamir Thomas had 26 points, and Isaac Amaral-Artharee added 23 to lead the Chaminade men’s basketball team to a 90-72 win over Alaska Fairbanks on the final day of the PacWest/GNAC Challenge in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Ross Reeves added 15 points, six assists, three steals and three blocks for the Silverswords (1-1). Tyriq Luke led the Nanooks (1-1) with 17 points.

Amaral-Artharee and Reeves were named to the all-tournament team. Tyson Gilbert of Alaska Anchorage was named the tournament’s most valuable player.