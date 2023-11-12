Warriors celebrate a lot of firsts in win over Air Force
- By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager broke loose on a 40-yard run during the first half on Saturday. UH scored on its first possession for the first time.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii coach Timmy Chang reacted after a touchdown by quarterback Brayden Schager.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree