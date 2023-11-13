Editorial | Letters Letter: Absurd no-jail sentence for sport director’s theft Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Circuit Judge Catherine Remigio’s sentencing of Glenn Nitta borders on ridiculousness (“Ex-athletic director gets probation in theft case,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Circuit Judge Catherine Remigio’s sentencing of Glenn Nitta borders on ridiculousness (“Ex-athletic director gets probation in theft case,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8). To impose no prison time for the crimes he committed is absurd. The message it sends is that you can do the crime and just get a slap on the wrist if you pronounce regret for what you did and have family and friends vouch that you are a good person. In discussing her views on what Nitta did, she used harsh language and stern rebuke. But then she turns soft and gives him a sentence with no prison time. Auwe! I just cannot comprehend what she was thinking. James Nakasone Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Choose kindness, not chaos and conflict