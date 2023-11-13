Letter: Absurd no-jail sentence for sport director’s theft

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Circuit Judge Catherine Remigio’s sentencing of Glenn Nitta borders on ridiculousness (“Ex-athletic director gets probation in theft case,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8). To impose no prison time for the crimes he committed is absurd. The message it sends is that you can do the crime and just get a slap on the wrist if you pronounce regret for what you did and have family and friends vouch that you are a good person.

In discussing her views on what Nitta did, she used harsh language and stern rebuke. But then she turns soft and gives him a sentence with no prison time. Auwe! I just cannot comprehend what she was thinking.

James Nakasone

Mililani

