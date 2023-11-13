comscore Letter: Don’t blame coaches — UH needs better fans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Don’t blame coaches — UH needs better fans

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii does not need new coaches! What Hawaii football needs are new FANS. Fans who are willing to put their money where their mouth is. Put up or shut up. Read more

