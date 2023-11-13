Letter: Don’t blame coaches — UH needs better fans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii does not need new coaches! What Hawaii football needs are new FANS. Fans who are willing to put their money where their mouth is. Put up or shut up. Read more

If you look at these coaches’ resumes, they all had successes at other football programs. So they come to Hawaii and all of a sudden they are not good coaches anymore? That is absurd.

For us to compete with the big boys, we have to have big-boy monies. Where is the money going to come from? The Athletics Department only has a limited source of funds so that money has to come from the fans through various forms of fundraising, etc.

Let’s stop blaming Coach Timmy Chang and his staff. Maybe we should start blaming ourselves, for not digging deep enough into our pockets to support the program.

Kenjiro Fukumoto

Mililani

