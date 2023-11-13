Letter: Hawaii’s reps should’ve voted to censure Tlaib

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have recently read the list of Democratic U.S. House members who voted to censure Rashida Tlaib and was disappointed not to see the names of our Hawaii representatives among them. Read more

Regardless of their views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, she clearly endorsed “from the river to the sea,” which simply and unarguably means the destruction of the State of Israel and extended by protesters to include the extinction of Jews worldwide. Her tepid reply that it simply was a metaphor for a “free” Palestinian state is belied by the leaders of Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organization recently reiterating that their Palestine (which includes current Israel) will have no Jews (Gaza and the West Bank already have none).

The crowds she incited by perpetuating debunked lies were either ignorant of the truth or embraced the genocidal theme. Hawaii’s representatives’ failure to condemn this by action rather than words is noted.

Leonard Rossoff, M.D.

Kaneohe

