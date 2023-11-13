Letter: Makiki rental units are not affordably priced

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The mayor and the governor were at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for the opening of an affordable housing building in Makiki. Read more

The mayor and the governor were at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for the opening of an affordable housing building in Makiki. The building has 25 rental units, starting at $1,500 for a studio. That’s not affordable; it’s market price, since the average rent for a studio in Honolulu is $1,394.

What we really need is something in the range of the senior housing being built — starting at $500 per month. If they can build that for senior citizens, why not for the rest of us?

Regina Gregory

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter