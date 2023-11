Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For Hawaii Democrats and many others weary of Donald Trump’s shenanigans, there’s delight in hearing that the former president’s name will soon be removed from a Waikiki hotel at the corner of Saratoga and Kalia roads. Read more

For Hawaii Democrats and many others weary of Donald Trump’s shenanigans, there’s delight in hearing that the former president’s name will soon be removed from a Waikiki hotel at the corner of Saratoga and Kalia roads.

Come February, the Trump International Hotel, Waikiki will be rebranded Wakea Waikiki Beach and undergo a $100 million renovation. It’s said to be a “mutual decision” for an early departure and significant buyout from the hotel management and license agreements.