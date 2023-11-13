comscore Bishop Museum exhibit exposes devastation by mining on South Pacific island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bishop Museum exhibit exposes devastation by mining on South Pacific island

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Project Banaba was curated by Katerina Teaiwa, pictured, and is exhibited at Bishop Museum. It opened this month and runs through Feb. 18.

Project Banaba, Bishop Museum’s latest exhibit, displays contemporary art that tells the history of Banaba Island through the eyes of artist Katerina Teaiwa. Read more

