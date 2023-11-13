comscore Service members sue government over Red Hill water crisis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Service members sue government over Red Hill water crisis

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

Thousands of service members, military family members and local civilians in former military housing areas who were exposed reported a series of ailments from rashes, digestive issues and other medical problems. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Nov. 3-8, 2023

Scroll Up