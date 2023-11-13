comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

NFL Islanders

  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Colts and was in on seven tackles (four solo). He was flagged for unnecessary roughness on Indianapolis receiver Isaiah McKenzie in the third quarter on what turned out to be the Colts’ fourth-longest play at 17 yards . Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 12, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – November 13, 2023

Scroll Up