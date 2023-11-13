NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Colts and was in on seven tackles (four solo). He was flagged for unnecessary roughness on Indianapolis receiver Isaiah McKenzie in the third quarter on what turned out to be the Colts’ fourth-longest play at 17 yards . He tipped a pass the series before that and teammate Myles Bryant intercepted it off the deflection.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints wide receiver: New Orleans waived Kirkwood on Saturday to add running back Adam Prentice off injured reserve. Kirkwood hasn’t played in three weeks and has 2o catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns in 25 games in his career.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball five times for 224 yards with a long of 69 in the win over the Patriots. None of his punts were returned and four stopped inside the 20-yard line. He also served as holder on Matt Gay’s two field-goal attempts and one extra point.

Farrington

>> Breiden Fehoko, Steelers defensive line: Was declared inactive for the win over the Packers. He has not seen the field for Pittsburgh this year and has suited up only three times.

Kahuku

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started in the loss to the Lions and made six solo tackles and assisted on another. He also broke up a pass.

Keaau

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Inactive for the loss to the Browns, he is still waiting to make his NFL debut.

Kamehameha

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Came off the bench in the loss to the Bears on Thursday, compiling three tackles, two of them on the final drive of the game.

Leilehua

>> Netane Muti, Raiders offensive line: Is on Las Vegas’ practice squad, but was scheduled to be on the sideline anyway, as one of new coach Antonio Pierce’s first moves was to allow practice squad players on the sideline.

Punahou

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the win over the Patriots and was in on eight tackles (his most in a game in more than a year), half of them solo. He hit the quarterback twice and teamed up with Dayo Odeyingbo on a sack of Mac Jones in the red zone but wasn’t credited for it in the official statistics.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Was placed on injured reserve with a quad injury and will miss at least four games. He had played in 26 straight contests before going on IR.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengas wide receiver: Received his lone target in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Texans, one of 10 Cincinnati receivers to be thrown to. It was the first time in a month he has failed to come up with a catch. He was injured on a running play in the second quarter.

Saint Louis

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers guard: Came off the bench in the win over the Packers. He has played sparingly on special teams but hasn’t missed a game this year.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Played in the win over the Packers but did not accumulate any statistics.

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Philadelphia had a bye this week and will play the Chiefs on Nov. 20.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Miami had a bye this week and will play the Raiders on Sunday. Tagovailoa is 3-0 coming off a bye.