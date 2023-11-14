Letter: Artists of Hawaii show our shared humanity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Earlier this month, the Artists of Hawaii 2023 show opened at the Downtown Art Center (DAC) in the heart of Honolulu. More than 500 people showed up at the opening, an affirmation of community, resilience and the creative spirit that attracted artists from all across the islands.

As we face the troubling litany of disastrous news locally and abroad, we all wish for the perfect thing to say that would help or simply bring some solace. The Nov. 4 opening at DAC, a humble arts organization, showed that connecting people to creativity and knowledge, and celebrating together, does help. Surely, no better salve for the grief and distress we are all processing exists than the shared humanity represented in such programs and exhibition spaces.

Together, let’s all celebrate the transformative power of art.

Flora Ling

Kakaako

