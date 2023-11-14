Letter: Combat corruption in spending public funds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Elected officials in charge of dispersing government funding need a transparent and accountable action plan in place and reviewable every year. Read more

Elected officials in charge of dispersing government funding need a transparent and accountable action plan in place and reviewable every year.

What the state has now are officials getting caught for fraud and misuse of funds. Greedy self-serving people are getting away with a slap on the hand for their abuse of their positions.

Funding for upgrades to state computers, service vehicles, raises for elected officials, and whatever is the flavor of the month are always a major concern for taxpayers here.

Forget about passing on the blame, because that’s too easy, yes? Starting today, everybody must stop the process of misuse of funds by inexperienced elected officials and the noncompliant procedures they put in place.

Vote and start using oversight for transparency and accountability. It’s your kala.

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter