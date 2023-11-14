Letter: Congress fiddles while country faces shutdown

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The government could shut down on Nov. 17. What is Congress doing? Read more

Finding a way to prosecute the president’s son for his foreign dealings and to impeach the president for dealings with his son. Preventing the approval of multiple military officers necessary for our national defense because one member of the U.S. Senate objects to the military providing reproductive health care for female service members. A future presidential nominee of one of our two parties proposes to eliminate the constitutional mandate for birthright citizenship and to take control of the Justice Department to prosecute his enemies.

I don’t know where we are going, but I can’t sleep at night thinking about it.

Nancy Grekin

Makiki Heights

