Editorial | Letters Letter: Congress fiddles while country faces shutdown Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The government could shut down on Nov. 17. What is Congress doing? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The government could shut down on Nov. 17. What is Congress doing? Finding a way to prosecute the president’s son for his foreign dealings and to impeach the president for dealings with his son. Preventing the approval of multiple military officers necessary for our national defense because one member of the U.S. Senate objects to the military providing reproductive health care for female service members. A future presidential nominee of one of our two parties proposes to eliminate the constitutional mandate for birthright citizenship and to take control of the Justice Department to prosecute his enemies. I don’t know where we are going, but I can’t sleep at night thinking about it. Nancy Grekin Makiki Heights EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Makiki rental units are not affordably priced