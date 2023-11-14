Letter: It will take many years to pay $155,000 fine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

About the ex-Mililani athletic director’s lack of jail time and probation: I can understand not sending Coach Glenn Nitta, 76, to jail because of his age for a nonviolent crime (“Ex-athletic director gets probation in theft case,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8). What I can’t understand is the judge having him pay his $155,000 fine at $100 per month. At $100 per month, it will take 129 years to pay it off. I’d like a home improvement loan at that rate!

Creighton Goldsmith

Nuuanu

