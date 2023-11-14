Editorial | Letters Letter: It will take many years to pay $155,000 fine Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! About the ex-Mililani athletic director’s lack of jail time and probation: I can understand not sending Coach Glenn Nitta, 76, to jail because of his age for a nonviolent crime (“Ex-athletic director gets probation in theft case,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. About the ex-Mililani athletic director’s lack of jail time and probation: I can understand not sending Coach Glenn Nitta, 76, to jail because of his age for a nonviolent crime (“Ex-athletic director gets probation in theft case,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8). What I can’t understand is the judge having him pay his $155,000 fine at $100 per month. At $100 per month, it will take 129 years to pay it off. I’d like a home improvement loan at that rate! Creighton Goldsmith Nuuanu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Makiki rental units are not affordably priced