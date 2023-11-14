comscore Letter: It will take many years to pay $155,000 fine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: It will take many years to pay $155,000 fine

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

About the ex-Mililani athletic director’s lack of jail time and probation: I can understand not sending Coach Glenn Nitta, 76, to jail because of his age for a nonviolent crime (“Ex-athletic director gets probation in theft case,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Makiki rental units are not affordably priced

Scroll Up