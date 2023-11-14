comscore Letter: Must children die to get revenge on Hamas? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Must children die to get revenge on Hamas?

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Children comprise 47.3% of the population in Gaza’s open-air prison, which is turning into a graveyard. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Makiki rental units are not affordably priced

Scroll Up