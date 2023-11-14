Letter: Must children die to get revenge on Hamas?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Children comprise 47.3% of the population in Gaza’s open-air prison, which is turning into a graveyard. Read more

Children comprise 47.3% of the population in Gaza’s open-air prison, which is turning into a graveyard.

More than 10,000 innocent unarmed civilians, including more than 4,000 children, were murdered for Israel’s revenge since the Oct. 7 blowback murders by Hamas.

In Gaza, at least 136 children are killed daily, compared to the next highest rate of three in Syrian warfare.

Is murdering, maiming, traumatizing, terrorizing and orphaning children merely the incidental byproduct of self-defense?

What will be the futures of children lucky enough to survive? What will be the future of Palestinian society? Is this genocide and/or ethnic cleansing?

Does the aim of annihilating Hamas justify the means of disproportionate systematic mass murder of children, women and other innocent Palestinians? Is the habitual violation of international laws justified?

Is the selective outrage against Hamas of many national leaders hypocritical?

Can taxpayers stop funding the Gaza holocaust? Can those who are justifiably outraged vote accordingly?

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter