Letter: Show how geography influences major events

I am a daily reader of local, national and world happenings, but I know I could understand events better if I could put my finger on a map to accurately visualize different areas. Read more

It would be helpful for the newspaper to publish maps at least four columns wide next to the related articles. A picture is worth a thousand words.

The Middle East is an example of how all the countries abutting Israel are an integral part of the news story. How many readers know exactly where the Golan Heights, the West Bank and Gaza intersect and how Egypt, Lebanon, Syria and Iran fit into the geographic picture?

As for Maui, where were the Kula fires and what is the distance between them and Lahaina?

Where does the bypass road intersect with Lahainaluna Road?

A map showing the areas not affected by the Maui fire — Hana, Kihei, Wailea, Kaanapali and Kapalua — might help boost tourism.

Marion Walker

Kahala

