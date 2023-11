Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Yet another reminder of the vulnerability of Maui families affected by the wildfires: More than 1,000 appeals for help. That’s how many applications were received as of Thursday by Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO), a nonprofit coordinating an offshoot of the federal government’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

The $100 million program can provide qualifying families with up to $4,000 per month for housing, plus additional money for utilities, auto down payments, clothing and school supplies for up to four months. More information can be found at meoinc.org.