comscore Firefighters battle blazes across Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Firefighters battle blazes across Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Smoke rose from a brush fire south of the Maui Humane Society on Monday as police blocked off Maui Veterans Highway.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Smoke rose from a brush fire south of the Maui Humane Society on Monday as police blocked off Maui Veterans Highway.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A new brush fire seen across a field on Maui brought on closures of several roads Monday.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A new brush fire seen across a field on Maui brought on closures of several roads Monday.

Amid continuing hot weather, drought and strong tradewinds, firefighters across the islands are continuing to battle wildfires. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Matt Zitello and Hans Reudi Tobler

Scroll Up