comscore Hawaii holiday travel is expected to be soft | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaii holiday travel is expected to be soft

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, passengers at the Delta Airlines check-in counter Monday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, passengers at the Delta Airlines check-in counter Monday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii travel sellers say tourism across the Hawaiian Islands is not likely to set any holiday records as projected across the nation.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii travel sellers say tourism across the Hawaiian Islands is not likely to set any holiday records as projected across the nation.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 1 Improving visitor demand as well as a boost in local travel might make state airports feel busier than they have been in recent times. Above, people wait in line to enter the TSA checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 1

    Improving visitor demand as well as a boost in local travel might make state airports feel busier than they have been in recent times. Above, people wait in line to enter the TSA checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration estimates a record holiday travel season nationwide based on previous records set this year across airport security checkpoints. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Matt Zitello and Hans Reudi Tobler

Scroll Up