>> The Hawaii Technology Academy governing board has appointed Matt Zitello to oversee the state’s largest K-12 public charter school. Zitello has been with HTA for more than a decade. He is a former science teacher and was a founding member of HTA Oahu’s middle school team. He transitioned into administration on the Waipahu campus in 2015 and assumed statewide responsibilities in the years that followed. He has been serving as the school’s interim executive director since spring 2022.

>> Kalaeloa Partner LP has hired Hans Reudi Tobler as general manager of the 208-megawatt, combined-cycle co-generation plant. He has more than 40 years of experience in engineering, start-up, operations, maintenance and management of a wide range of power plants across the globe, including the U.S., Switzerland and West Africa. He previously served as general manager for Kalaeloa Partners from 2002 to 2016 and most recently was a senior technical adviser for Harbert Infrastructure.

