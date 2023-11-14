comscore Pig farmer prevails in appeals court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Pig farmer prevails in appeals court

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Matthew Reyes

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Matthew Reyes

A 56-year-old Waianae Coast pig farmer prevailed both in a state appeals court and district court over a landlord who took steps to evict him. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Matt Zitello and Hans Reudi Tobler

Scroll Up