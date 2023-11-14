RSV shots available for Kaiser members

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente announced Monday it is now offering the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine to all its members ages 60 years and older in Hawaii. Read more

Kaiser Permanente announced Monday it is now offering the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine to all its members ages 60 years and older in Hawaii.

The RSV vaccines are available by appointment only and are covered as routine vaccinations, typically at no cost to Kaiser members, based on the member’s plan coverage.

Kaiser members who meet the criteria, and have reviewed the risks and benefits, can make an appointment for the vaccine at kp.org/evisit and searching for the RSV e-visit, or by calling the advice line at 833-833-3333.

Members with an upcoming in-person appointment with their personal physician may also request the RSV vaccine during that time.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes coldlike symptoms and affects babies, children and adults. Most children have developed an RSV infection with mild symptoms by the age of 2.

While symptoms of RSV usually go away on their own in one to two weeks, for some very young children and older adults, the virus can develop into more serious conditions.

For some infants under the age of 1, and some adults over the age of 60, RSV can develop into bronchiolitis, or the swelling of the small airways in the lungs, or pneumonia, an infection of the lungs.

Visit kp.org/rsv to learn more.