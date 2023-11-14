comscore Tech View: Today’s organizations call for third-generation IT | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Today’s organizations call for third-generation IT

  • By Ryan Ozawa
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

My kids constantly argue about which generation they’re in: millennials or Generation Z. The cutoffs are fuzzy, and it usually comes down to their vibe. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Matt Zitello and Hans Reudi Tobler

Scroll Up