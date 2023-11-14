Ganot says Rainbows are ready to start their season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This time, it will count. After a 10-day exhibition tour to Japan in August and last month’s charity game against nationally ranked Saint Mary’s, the Hawaii basketball team officially opens its season tonight when it plays host to Hawaii Hilo in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

After a 10-day exhibition tour to Japan in August and last month’s charity game against nationally ranked Saint Mary’s, the Hawaii basketball team officially opens its season tonight when it plays host to Hawaii Hilo in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“We’re ready to play,” said Eran Ganot, the ’Bows’ ninth-season head coach.

The ’Bows have used preseason training and games to build cohesion and a rotation.

“You’d like it to be smooth ,” Ganot said. “I don’t know if it’s been smooth. I don’t know if it’s ever smooth. Sometimes you have different adversities and challenges, whether it’s working guys in and out of the lineup, health-wise, or getting comfortable. … You’ve always heard me say over the years that you don’t know everybody’s true talents until they’re in shape or comfortable. I think guys are still getting comfortable.”

The ’Bows return nine players from a team that ranked 14th in scoring defense (61.8 points per game) and 10th against 3-point shooting (29.4%).

“Nine returners, but it’s a different type of nine returners,” Ganot said.

Ganott noted center Bernardo da Silva and guards Noel Coleman and JoVon McClanahan have been with the ’Bows at least three years. All three were selected as co-captains.

Center Mor Seck, forward Harry Rouhliadeff and guard Kody Williams were reserves as freshman last season.

“And then there were three who didn’t really play,” said Ganot, referencing combo guard Ryan Rapp, forward Matua Svetozarevic and guard Juan Munoz.

Rapp, who transferred from Washington State in June 2022, was limited to three games because of injuries. He was in the starting lineup against Saint Mary’s. Svetozarevic averaged 1.6 minutes in his seven appearances. Munoz, who transferred from Longwood in June 2021, has not played a regular-season game for UH after suffering a torn ACL and an Achilles injury in back-to-back years. The NCAA granted Munoz another medical waiver to play an eighth season.

The ’Bows also added two transfers (forward Justin McKoy and Matthue Cotton) and three freshmen (Akira Jacobs, Tom Beattie and Logan Robeson). McKoy, a 6-8 forward, previously played at Virginia and North Carolina. Cotton is a graduate transfer from Yale.

During the tour and charity game, the ’Bows used about 11 players per half. Ganot would like to eventually narrow the playing rotation while creating depth. Last year, four players averaged 30-plus minutes.

“It’s not whether you can play those minutes, it’s whether you can play those minutes effectively with a championship mindset,” Ganot said. “I want our guys to be in shape and be mentally present so they can play 40 (minutes). But also not have to do that. That’s where the depth comes in.”

UH basketball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii (0-0) vs. Hawaii Hilo (3-2)

>> When: 7 p.m. today

>> Radio: KKEA, 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

>> TV: Spectrum Sports