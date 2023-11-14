comscore Ganot says Rainbows are ready to start their season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Ganot says Rainbows are ready to start their season

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

This time, it will count. After a 10-day exhibition tour to Japan in August and last month’s charity game against nationally ranked Saint Mary’s, the Hawaii basketball team officially opens its season tonight when it plays host to Hawaii Hilo in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Chang’s process resulted in UH’s upset of Air Force
Next Story
Scoreboard – November 14, 2023

Scroll Up