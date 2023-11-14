Final volleyball Top 10: Kamehameha leaves no doubt who’s No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is an art and a science to polling and voting.

There is also one clear-cut fact: Kamehameha is the state champion after a tough four-set win over Punahou in the Division I final of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships on Friday.

The lifted wooden floor at BYU-Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center, largely unused for years since the school dropped collegiate sports, provided plenty of spring on the last day of the tourney. Perhaps that helped athletes retain their explosiveness in what may be the best venue for prep volleyball in the state.

Fans enjoyed a great view from every vantage point, and seating is up close to the court in the vintage, pristine 4,500-seat facility.

Coach Chris Blake’s Kamehameha Warriors (30-4) secured all 10 first-place votes in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Punahou (30-6) appeared to be primed for a title run, but the difference-maker was Kamehameha’s versatile Adrianna Arquette, who finished off some of the longest rallies from any angle on the floor.

Baldwin, one of the youngest teams in the tournament, moved up in the Top 10 from No. 7 to No. 5, nearly catching OIA champion Mililani.

Division II state champion Mid-Pacific remained at No. 8 following a dramatic five-set title win over University. The Junior Rainbows moved into the Top 10 at No. 9 to close the season.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (10) (30-4, 11-1 ILH reg. season) 100 1

> def. No. 6 Moanalua 25-14, 25-16, 25-23

> def. No. 7 Baldwin 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

> def. No. 2 Punahou 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22

2. Punahou (30-6, 11-1 ILH reg. season) 90 2

> def. Kahuku 25-19, 25-20, 25-15

> def. No. 4 Mililani 25-13, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16

> def. No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-18, 25-18, 25-17

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22

3. Kamehameha-Hawaii (29-6, 12-0 BIIF reg. season) 74 3

> def. Roosevelt 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

> lost to No. 2 Punahou 25-18, 25-18, 25-17

> def. No. 7 Baldwin 25-21, 25-15

4. Mililani (18-5, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 60 4

> lost to No. 2 Punahou 25-13, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16

> def. Roosevelt 25-13, 25-19

> def. No. 6 Moanalua 25-20, 25-21

5. Baldwin (17-9, 11-1 MIL reg. season) 58 7

> def. No. 9 Kapolei 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

> lost to No. 3 KS-Hawaii 25-21, 25-15

6. ‘Iolani (22-10, 7-5 ILH reg. season) 54 5

7. Moanalua (30-10, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 43 6

> def. Kalani 31-29, 25-16, 25-15

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha 25-14, 25-16, 25-23

> def. No. 9 Kapolei 25-17, 25-20

> lost to No. 4 Mililani 25-21, 25-20

8. Mid-Pacific (14-10, 8-4 ILH reg. season) 34 8

> def. Maui Prep 25-10, 25-3, 25-17

> def. Hawaii Baptist 18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13

> def. University 17-25, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12

9. University (21-13, 8-4 ILH reg. season) 19 NR

> def. Konawaena 25-11, 25-17, 25-20

> def Seabury Hall 25-17, 25-19, 27-25

> def. No. 10 Damien 24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22

> lost to No. 8 Mid-Pacific 17-25, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12

10. Kapolei (22-21, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 9 9

> def. Waiakea 25-15, 25-12, 25-8

> lost to No. 7 Baldwin 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19

> lost to No. 6 Moanalua 25-17, 25-20

No longer in Top 10: Damien (No. 10).