Iosepa Lyman is Punahou’s Handyman

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At his summer job, Lyman fixed pipes, built rock walls and used a circular saw to cut wood.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou football player Iosepa Lyman posed for a portrait on Monday at Punahou.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Iosepa Lyman has used all his tools — literally and figuratively — to be an all-around threat for Punahou. On the football field, Lyman has played multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams.