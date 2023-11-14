Prep Football Top 10: Mililani No. 1 as Open playoffs get underway

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a second week in a row, the Mililani Trojans are the unanimous pick at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Coach Rod York’s team collected all 10 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Trojans have the top seed in the Open Division bracket of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships and will meet Campbell on Friday at John Kauinana Stadium at 4 p.m.

No. 2 Kahuku will battle ILH champion Punahou on Friday, 7 p.m., also at Mililani’s field. In the MaxPreps national rankings, Mililani moved up a notch to No. 49, as did Kahuku, which is now No. 50. Prior to its loss to Mililani in the OIA title game, Kahuku was as high as No. 8 by MaxPreps and No. 9 in the USA Today Super 25.

The Division I state semifinals follow on Saturday. Kapaa, coming off a 29-28 win over Lahainaluna, will visit No. 7 Konawaena. The Warriors, coached by Mike Tresler, are in the Top 10 at No. 9, their first appearance in the state rankings this season.

No. 8 Waipahu will host Farrington on Saturday in the other D-I semifinal. The game is a rematch of the OIA D-I final, won by Waipahu 48-26, two weekends ago.

When the first poll was released on Aug. 14, Kahuku and Punahou shared the No. 1 ranking. Three of the Top 10 were Division I teams: Waipahu (No. 7), ‘Iolani (No. 8) and Lahainaluna (No. 10).

This week, three D-I teams are in the rankings: Konawaena, Waipahu and Kapaa.

Top seed Waimea begins play in the D-II bracket on Saturday at 1 p.m. against OIA champion Roosevelt. Also on Saturday, Kamehameha-Maui will entertain Pac-Five.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (10) (10-1, 6-0 OIA reg. season) 100 1

> bye

> next: vs. Campbell, Friday, 4 p.m.

2. Kahuku (10-2, 6-0 OIA reg. season) 89 2

> bye

> next: vs. Punahou, Friday, 7 p.m., at Mililani

3. Punahou (7-2, 4-0 ILH reg. season) 79 3

> bye

> next: vs. Kahuku, Friday, 7 p.m., at Mililani

4. Campbell (9-3, 5-1 OIA reg. season) 72 4

> next: at Mililani, Friday, 4 p.m.

5. (tie) Kapolei (8-4, 5-1 OIA reg. season) 48 5

5. (tie) Saint Louis (4-5, 2-2 ILH) 48 6

7. Konawaena (9-1, 8-0 BIIF) 44 7

> bye

> next: vs. Kapaa, Saturday, 7 p.m.

8. Waipahu (6-4, 4-2 OIA reg. season) 25 9

> bye

> next: vs. Farrington, Saturday, 7 p.m.

9. Kapaa (9-0, 6-0 KIF reg. season) 24 NR

> won at Lahainaluna 29-28

> next: at Konawaena, Saturday, 7 p.m.

10. Kamehameha (4-5, 0-4 ILH reg. season) 9 10

No longer in Top 10: Lahainaluna (No. 8).