comscore Prep Football Top 10: Mililani No. 1 as Open playoffs get underway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep Football Top 10: Mililani No. 1 as Open playoffs get underway

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

For a second week in a row, the Mililani Trojans are the unanimous pick at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
Chang’s process resulted in UH’s upset of Air Force
Next Story
Scoreboard – November 14, 2023

Scroll Up