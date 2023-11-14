Scoreboard – November 14, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Wednesday

No local sporting events scheduled

Volleyball

AVCA/TARAFLEX

Division I WVB Poll

Through Nov. 13

Pts Rec. Prev.

1. Nebraska [64] 1,600 25-0 1 2. Stanford 1,514 22-3 4 3. Wisconsin 1,449 23-2 2 4. Louisville 1,410 23-3 5 5. Texas 1,291 19-4 3 6. Oregon 1,280 22-5 6 7. Pittsburgh 1,261 22-4 7 8. Tennessee 1,066 21-3 10 9. Georgia Tech 1,043 21-4 8 10. Arkansas 992 22-4 11 11. Washington State 914 20-7 9 12. Kentucky 907 15-7 13 13. BYU 896 22-5 12 14. Penn State 714 17-8 19 15. Creighton 662 23-4 15 16. Purdue 629 17-8 16 17. Kansas 590 19-5 14 18. Arizona State 574 24-4 17 19. Dayton 492 29-2 18 20. Florida 337 16-7 21 21. Houston 300 16-7 22 22. Western Kentucky 294 26-4 23 23. Baylor 155 14-11 20 24. Southern California 118 17-9 25 25. Florida State 69 20-8 NR

Others receiving votes: Marquette 54; Auburn 48; UC Santa Barbara 36; Pepperdine 31; Minnesota 29; Kansas State 9; Iowa State 7; Utah State 6; SMU 5; TCU 3; 3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 15 combined points.

Dropped Out: Auburn 24

AVCA/TARAFLEX

Division II WVB Poll

Through Nov. 13

Pts Rec. Prev.

1. Wayne State (NE) [43] 1,171 27-1 1 2. Missouri-St. Louis [4] 1,122 28-0 2 3. Tampa 1,060 26-1 3 4. Concordia-St. Paul 1,037 25-2 4 5. SW Minnesota State 937 23-5 6 6. West Texas A&M 929 25-3 5 7. MSU Denver 878 21-5 8 8. St. Cloud State 781 20-7 9 9. CSU San Bernardino 738 22-4 7 10. Colorado Mesa 721 23-3 11 11. Regis 681 20-6 12 12. Nebraska-Kearney 649 26-4 10 13. Lewis 605 23-6 13 14. Chaminade 531 28-3 15 15. Central Oklahoma 453 26-4 16 16. Minnesota Duluth 387 17-9 14 17. West Florida 378 23-7 17 18. Central Missouri 353 21-7 21 19. Seattle Pacific 324 20-4 18 20. Central Washington 278 18-6 19 21. Quincy 214 24-4 22 22. Ferris State 184 22-7 20 23. Cal Poly Pomona 128 20-6 25 23. Wingate 128 25-2 NR 25. Grand Valley State 101 24-3 NR

Others receiving votes: Point Loma 74; Cal State L.A. 61; Rockhurst 59; Gannon 53; Spring Hill 37; Lynn 31; Augusta 29; Lander 26; Eckerd 19; Clarion 18; Angelo State 17; Dallas Baptist 13; Nova Southeastern 10; San Francisco State 8; Anderson (S.C.) 6; Washburn 6; Daemen 4; Sonoma State 2; 9 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 35 combined points.

Dropped Out: Rockhurst 23 and Point Loma 24