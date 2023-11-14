UH’s Manuma, former Kaimuki QB Maiava win MWC awards
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 11:37 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
UNLVREBELS.COM
Jayden Maiava
HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM
Peter Manuma
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH coach Timmy Chang held the General Laurence S. Kuter trophy while embracing defensive back Peter Manuma after Saturday’s win over Air Force.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree