comscore UH’s Manuma, former Kaimuki QB Maiava win MWC awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

UH’s Manuma, former Kaimuki QB Maiava win MWC awards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • UNLVREBELS.COM Jayden Maiava

    UNLVREBELS.COM

    Jayden Maiava

  • HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM Peter Manuma

    HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM

    Peter Manuma

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH coach Timmy Chang held the General Laurence S. Kuter trophy while embracing defensive back Peter Manuma after Saturday’s win over Air Force.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH coach Timmy Chang held the General Laurence S. Kuter trophy while embracing defensive back Peter Manuma after Saturday’s win over Air Force.

Hawaii defensive back Peter Manuma and Kaimuki alum Jayden Maiava received weekly Mountain West Conference honors on Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
Chang’s process resulted in UH’s upset of Air Force
Next Story
Scoreboard – November 14, 2023

Scroll Up