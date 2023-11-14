UH’s Manuma, former Kaimuki QB Maiava win MWC awards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii defensive back Peter Manuma and Kaimuki alum Jayden Maiava received weekly Mountain West Conference honors on Tuesday.

Manuma, a former Campbell star, was selected as the MWC Defensive Player of the Week. The 6-0, 190-pound sophomore had a career-high 12 tackles, including seven solo stops, in leading the three-touchdown underdog Warriors to a 27-13 upset of Air Force on Saturday.

He also added a fourth-quarter interception. He has a team-leading three picks this season, including one in each of the past two games, both UH victories. The Falcons’ 13 points were a season low for a UH opponent.

For Manuma, who leads the Warriors in tackles (50 solo stops and 27 assists), the MWC honor is his first.

Maiava was selected as the MWC Freshman of the Week after leading the UNLV Rebels to a 34-14 victory over Wyoming, Hawaii’s opponent this Saturday.

It is the fourth time he’s received an MWC honor.

Maiava, who played for Kaimuki in 2019 and eventually graduated from Liberty High School in Las Vegas, completed 17 of 24 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown and went 7-for-9 on third downs against the Cowboys. He also ran for 40 yards and two scores, leading the Rebels in rushing and passing while improving to 6-1 as a starter.

The 6-4, 220-pound Maiava completed 70.8% of his passes to increase his season percentage to 65.5, the second-best mark by an FBS freshman.