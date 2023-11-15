comscore Column: Rent stabilization may ease housing woes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Rent stabilization may ease housing woes

  • By Katy-Lin Frigillana
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Katy-Lin Frigillana

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Katy-Lin Frigillana

To address the high cost of living in Oahu, rent stabilization policies should be implemented to provide stability for tenants. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Rebuild Lahaina Town, soundly and as quickly as possible

Scroll Up