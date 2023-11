Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie almost had me convinced. Then he said every state should make its own decision on abortion laws. Not every woman can decide where she lives.

Does Christie support states making their own decision on what religion to practice? Whether a synagogue or a mosque, Catholic or a Pentecostal church, can abide? Should each state decide if someone who is white, Asian, Mexican or Black can ride a bus?

It’s shameful to denigrate the personal choices of any person. President Joe Biden cannot serve another term, and there is still no electable choice.

I would have sent this directly to Christie, but frankly cannot find an address, just a sign-up for, wait for it — a donation.

Tammy Wolf

Pearl Harbor

