The Second Amendment was written for the purpose of arming the common citizen to maintain liberty. The citizen is the foundational sovereign of the nation. That’s why we have the vote to select those who represent us in government.

The U.S. Supreme Court sees the right to bear arms as an individual right for self-defense. As phrased in the Second Amendment, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State” is one, but not the only, legitimate purpose for bearing arms.

The right to bear arms is not about committing crimes. The legitimate use of arms is for self-defense and for the defense of the nation. We already have laws against murder and assault, which are criminal acts. Criminals don’t obey the law. That is the nature of criminals.

The idea of law-abiding citizens who bear arms being the criminals is a defective idea. We should be concerned about all forms of violence, much of which originate in the mental health and moral character of people.

Michael Lee

Wilhelmina Rise

