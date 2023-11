Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The deaths of two elderly pedestrians in separate incidents reported Monday are a grim reminder of the necessity to be careful on Oahu’s roads. And they were especially tragic since both pedestrians were struck while in marked crosswalks.

Lino Tolentino, 90, was hit Nov. 4 walking near his Wahiawa home; on Monday, a woman estimated in her 80s was killed in Liliha. She became Oahu’s 50th traffic fatality this year, compared with 46 at this time last year. The necessity to be careful applies to all using our roads: pedestrians, drivers, bicyclists. Everyone.